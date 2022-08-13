3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $545,000

Absolutely stunning 3/2.5 custom built home in Keys Creek Subdivision. you will love the open kitchen, ss appliances, granite countertops, walk in pantry, separate dining area, coffee nook, lots of builtins, isolated master, separate tub and walk in shower, tankless water heater, wb fireplace in relaxing living room, jack in jill bath w/ good size closets, soaring ceilings, exterior offers rain gutters, sparkling pool, lovely patio w/ wb fireplace for entertaining, large back yard, privacy fence, oversized garage, beautiful landscape and just walking distance to schools! Don't miss out on your chance to own your dream home!!!