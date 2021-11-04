3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $55,000

Fantastic investment opportunity with curb-appeal, partially fenced yard, mature trees and plenty of parking on the driveway. Needs TLC, however, has LOADS of potential at this price. Within minutes of Cameron Park, the Brazos River, historic Elm Street, MLK and Doris Miller Memorials, downtown Waco, Magnolia Silos, McClain Stadium and so much more. Sold AS IS. No repairs will be made by the owner. Tenant occupied - must have an appointment to see.