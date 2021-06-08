 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $565,000

We all know when it comes to real estate location is what matters. This property is in arguably one of the best locations in Waco. Located at the entrance of beautiful Cameron park and the amazing Waco Zoo. The best part is that it has a country feel with downtown access to enjoy the best of everything Waco has to offer. This home is in like new condition and is unique, beautiful and has tons of options for living or a business. The property sits on 4 lots and has gorgeous trees, a perfect garden and an off the hook metal shop. It also has a really cool rainwater reclamation system. If you’re looking for the perfect location and a really cool creative home, look no further View More

