3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $585,000

Absolutely beautiful property!!! Escape to your own private oasis with tons of updates and custom touches! Experience country living with this one of a kind property complete with a seasonal creek (great fishing), baseball field w/ batting cage, wood shop, large barn or stable with multiple stalls, chicken coup, large front and back covered porches/patios which are perfect for entertaining!!! This property also features newly remodeled custom tile bathrooms, new kitchen cabinets, custom lighting, woodwork, and more!!!! In addition, this home is located in the highly sought out China Spring ISD and is only 5 minutes from all the conveniences of in town living.