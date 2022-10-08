3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $600,000

Located minutes from the heart of Waco, this property offers just the right amount of tranquility and privacy. Surrounded by 5.3 acres of oak trees, flowers, and a garden area, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has so much to offer. The 25 foot ceilings greet you upon entry as your eye draws towards the expansive windows, highlighting the beautiful acreage from within. An open floor plan boasts a large kitchen overlooking the dining area, living room and stunning spiral staircase to a private loft. The kitchen features an oversized marble black matte counter top, 5 burner gas range with center griddle, and walk in butler's pantry. The split floorplan is perfect for any family while the 360± square foot loft creates an ideal space for the kids/grandkids to learn/play or a home office. The conveniently located laundry room has direct access to the master bathroom and back porch. You will experience little to no road traffic as the road dead ends shortly passed this property. A perfect get-away from the hustle of everyday life! Book your showing today!