3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $622,500

Escape the ordinary! Don't miss this Lake Shore Hills beauty with stunning views of Lake Waco! This home features open-concept, light-filled living spaces with modern design elements and updates throughout. You'll love the seamless transition from indoors to outdoors, with huge glass doors, expansive decks and patios, and an in-ground pool. The sunsets are spectacular here, as is the location - your own private retreat in the heart of town! Schedule your private showing today, before this one gets away.

