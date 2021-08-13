3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $695,000

City living with a country view! Located 20 minutes to downtown Waco in China Spring ISD. This lovely red brick home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & nestles on a quiet dead end street. This home offers a spacious layout, high ceilings, wood burning fireplace, has been freshly repainted and has brand new carpets installed. The backyard has so much room for plenty of entertainment including 10+/- acres of pasture and wildlife surrounded by an abundance of trees. This property has so much to offer including a large stocked tank with plentiful of fish and so much space to explore!