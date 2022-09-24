3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $698,000

Beautiful custom built home on 2.7 acres right off of Gholson Road! This home features 100 year old wood beams and wood accents throughout, an open concept living area perfect for large gatherings, and an isolated owner's suite. The Main house has a home schooling room that could easily be converter to an additional bedroom, loft, and office space.This property also has an additional guest house that's two bedroom, two bathroom, 768 squarefoot at the front of the property that can be used as additional income, a Casita that's one bedroom, one bathroom, 480 squarefoot, a goat parlor with electricity, a workshop and so much more. The backfield is fenced for goats with horse fencing. Come and enjoy the slow pace of country living while being only fifteen miles from downtown Waco! This property is truly one of a kind, schedule your private showing today! Motivated Seller!