Beautiful custom built home on 2.7 acres right off of Gholson Road! This home features 100 year old wood beams and wood accents throughout, an open concept living area perfect for large gatherings, and an isolated owner's suite. The Main house has a home schooling room that could easily be converter to an additional bedroom, loft, and office space.This property also has an additional guest house that's two bedroom, two bathroom, 768 squarefoot at the front of the property that can be used as additional income, a Casita that's one bedroom, one bathroom, 480 squarefoot, a goat parlor with electricity, a workshop and so much more. The backfield is fenced for goats with horse fencing. Come and enjoy the slow pace of country living while being only fifteen miles from downtown Waco! This property is truly one of a kind, schedule your private showing today! Motivated Seller!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $698,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Black Rifle Coffee Co., a company founded in 2014 that dotes on military veterans and active-duty personnel in its coffee products and affilia…
Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man on an intoxication manslaughter charge after a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning i…
Central Texas Honor Roll: The best high school football performances of the week.
NEW: Take a look inside "The Castle" in today's new Waco Today issue — though we weren't sure Magnolia would agree since the new show doesn't debut until Oct. 14.
A development agreement the Waco City Council will vote on Tuesday for the housing and retail project at the former Floyd Casey Stadium site i…
The Waco City Council is set Tuesday to approve selling a 10-acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. for $2 million to The Salvation Army, which plans …
The system should reduce annual water use by 37 million gallons, and energy consumption by 62%, while producing biogas meeting about 15% of the plant's energy needs.
Cheryl Ballou said motorists bent on buying baked goods at Collin Street Bakery in Waco occasionally arrived in a mood only cookies and fruitc…
Here's a list of people who were indicted Thursday by a McLennan County grand jury.
Mart took over the No. 1 spot in this week's Texas Football statewide rankings and three other Centex teams moved up, too. #txhsfb