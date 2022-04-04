 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $699,000

JACKPOT! 34+ acres in the city with 3 darling houses! Who said country living had to be far out? Super close to TSTC and only 1.2 miles from I-35. This property is setup up for a plethora of options! Gorgeous 3+/- acre stock pond in the back. Dog runs, storm shelter, barn/shop, shed, several separate fenced areas.... This is one you do not want to miss.

