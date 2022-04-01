Gorgeous 2-story custom on one of the prettiest streets in Waco. Large oaks surround this 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths with downstairs master suite and lovely family room that opens to a charming formal dining. Master suite has an added space for a peaceful, pretty office or sitting area. Beautiful double doors as you enter with great windows that allow for lovely views of the backyard as you enter the home. Upstairs second living area with 2 additional, large bedroom suites. Tremendous storage throughout plus a cedar closet are both added bonuses. Outside paradise with pool, covered patio, and inviting second patio. New fence for added privacy. Hand laid true wood floors in many areas, and brick floors are found in the kitchen, half bath, hall and large utility room. Home boasts new paint both exterior and interior, many new fixtures, new French door, new granite countertops, and more. A wonderful charming property that is a must-see!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $699,900
