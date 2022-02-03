 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $70,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $70,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $70,000

Investor package deal. MLS#s 20583, 20585, 20586, and 20587.Four homes on five lots all connected on two corner lots. Located in a fast growing area close to Baylor University, downtown Waco, and Magnolia Silos. All properties are being sold in as is condition.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert