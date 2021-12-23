3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $70,000 Dec 23, 2021 Dec 23, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View More Tags Dcc Wire Koto Kotohomes Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local News Waco’s most affordable starter homes Dec 16, 2021 Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers