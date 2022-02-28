 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $70,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $70,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $70,000

A Handyman's Special in East Waco in need of TLC and revitalization. Just two minutes from McLane Stadium, I-35, Downtown Waco, and conveniently located near many of the developments taking place in East Waco, including the Brazos Riverfront project, Foster Basketball Pavillion, Elm Ave District and more. Zoned R-1B with access to city water and sewer. Available as package deal with 602 McKeen St, Waco, TX (MLS #206229) for $155,000. Don't miss out on this opportunity to invest in the bustling future of Waco.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert