3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $70,000

A Handyman's Special in East Waco in need of TLC and revitalization. Just two minutes from McLane Stadium, I-35, Downtown Waco, and conveniently located near many of the developments taking place in East Waco, including the Brazos Riverfront project, Foster Basketball Pavillion, Elm Ave District and more. Zoned R-1B with access to city water and sewer. Available as package deal with 602 McKeen St, Waco, TX (MLS #206229) for $155,000. Don't miss out on this opportunity to invest in the bustling future of Waco.