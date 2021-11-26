3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $700,000

Prime location! Custom, GORGEOUS 4/2 on 5+ acres, and just minutes from Waco. Come see what country living is all about! Open floor plan with huge kitchen island and walk-in pantry. Isolated, spacious master suite. Fourth bedroom would make excellent office, nursery, or craft room. Outside you'll love the acreage to spread out, along with THREE additional buildings. You can have a workshop, storage building, and the perfect home for your RV, too! This home was been well maintained and handled with care. Move-in ready for YOU!