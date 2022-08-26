 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $700,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $700,000

Beautiful custom built home on 2.7 acres right off of Gholson Road! This home features 100 year old wood beams and wood accents throughout, an open concept living area perfect for large gatherings, and an isolated owner's suite. The Main house has a home schooling room that could easily be converter to an additional bedroom, loft, and office space.This property also has an additional guest house that's two bedroom, two bathroom, 768 squarefoot at the front of the property that can be used as additional income, a Casita that's one bedroom, one bathroom, 480 squarefoot, a goat parlor with electricity, a workshop and so much more. The backfield is fenced for goats with horse fencing. Come and enjoy the slow pace of country living while being only fifteen miles from downtown Waco! This property is truly one of a kind, schedule your private showing today! Motivated Seller!

View More

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert