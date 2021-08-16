3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $749,000

Your own piece of paradise awaits you with this STUNNING, custom home on 10 prime acres… less than a mile from the Lake- Trading House Reservoir for lake fishing and boating opportunities, less than 5 miles from Battle Lake Golf Course, and conveniently located less than 15 minutes from Baylor and Central Texas Marketplace. This beautiful place has it all… When arriving at the property you will notice the new pipe fencing and custom- automatic gated entry, as well as the pebbled concrete drive that extends to the home, shop, sidewalks, and both covered patios. Panoramic views of the landscaped grounds and majestic shade trees at sprawling heights every morning and evening from this remarkable, well laid out, move in ready property is to live for! This 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a 2 car attached garage features built-ins, a computer nook, high ceilings throughout, and an open concept dining and kitchen area. The spacious family room has a floor to ceiling stone wood-burning fireplace and dimmable recessed lighting that make it welcoming and cozy. Each of the three bedrooms are a great size with ample closet space and gorgeous engineered hardwood floors. One will love the scenic view the two bedrooms have as they both feature oversized windows looking out into the back. Isolated, on the other side of the house is the generous, primary bed and bath suite providing a comfortable retreat with natural lighting, tray ceilings, and a spa-like bathroom. The bath features a deep soaking tub, seperate tile/ glass-surrounded shower, dual granite vanities, and a walk in closet. The fabulous kitchen contains stunning cabinetry, granite countertops, a two-tiered island with bar, pantry, and built in stainless steel appliances. All kitchen appliances and washer/ dryer will convey with the sale of the home. Imagine relaxing everyday on the covered back porch that spans the length of the home in the mornings and evenings, while watching the wildlife (birds, turkeys, and whitetail deer) with your coffee or favorite beverage. Boasting privacy, outdoor space, a tank side rock fire pit, and a stocked tank, this place is one for entertaining. The tank is stocked with catfish, bass, crappie, & perch providing great fishing fun for all. Be sure to check out the video attached of the fish feeding in the evenings. The 42x40 shop on the property provides a versatile space for work, hobbies, storage, or entertaining. 30x40 is insulated with a new central air/ heat unit, epoxied floors, two roll up doors, and a half bathroom. Owner’s recently enclosed a 12x40 room making ample space to store all of your lake toys, tools and equipment. Also, attached is a 20x40 4 bay carport great for additional parking of vehicles, boats, trailers and etc. Some additional extras include: new roof less than a year old, neutral color schemes throughout, amazing window views, crown molding, bedroom tray ceilings, wired security system, wired alarm system, wired surround sound/ speakers in rooms and on outdoor patio, floored attic for storage, soffit plugs on dedicated switch for Christmas lights, custom cabinetry and built ins throughout, and more… Bring your animals, with so much to offer there’s something for everyone to appreciate. Schedule your personal tour today! - *Listing Agent is also an owner of the property.