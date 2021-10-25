 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $750,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $750,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $750,000

Incredible opportunity to make this 8.72 acre property into everything from a horse ranch, mixed use, commercial, multi-family or storage units all up to you bring your ideas. This is an opportunity you don’t want to slip away! This property is priced at only $1.98/sq ft for commercial development!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert