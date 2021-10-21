 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $79,900

  Updated
Great investment opportunity in the Heart of Waco. This home needs a lot of work but has great curb appeal, a large backyard with mature trees and a long concrete paved slab in the back that would be excellent for a detached garage or workshop.

