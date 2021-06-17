 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $79,900

This is a fixer upper, this home will need a total remodel, but it sits on .5 acres right on Gholson Road, massive trees, has extra guest house also needs total remodel but this could be a great investment.

