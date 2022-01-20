 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $84,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $84,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $84,900

THis is a fixer upper on a nice lot! Close to I-35, Sams, Baylor, Walmart and HEB. There is one batroom functioning, the kitchen is in good shape so it can be lived in while you fix it.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert