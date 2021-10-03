3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $849,000

Unique find on the Lake in Twin Rivers- Stunning showplace built by Kent Garbett featuring a wonderful design with views of the Lake from most rooms. All the amenities you would want in design, featuring a home office, spacious isolated primary suite, wonderful gourmet kitchen with seated island bar and open concept to the breakfast area. Each bedroom has it's own ensuite bathroom. Take the beautiful back staircase to a room which has many uses and could be a 4th bedroom, currently used as a large game room with a screened in porch overlooking the lake! Enjoy entertaining with the open concept from the dining room to living areas which extend to the massive screened in back porch overlooking the lake with an additional fireplace. The oversized garage has a 1/2 bay golf cart garage as well. Drive your golf cart or walk to the golf course, pool and tennis court areas. Too many features to list. You don't want to miss this spectacular property, call soon and make this your own retreat!