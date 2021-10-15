Unique find on the Lake in Twin Rivers. Stunning showplace with views from most rooms. Amenities featuring a home office, spacious isolated primary suite, wonderful gourmet kitchen with seated island bar, and open concept to the breakfast area. Ensuite bathrooms. Lovely staircase to a room which has many uses and could be a 4th bedroom, currently a large game room with a screened in porch. Open concept from the dining room to living areas which extend to the massive screened-in back porch overlooking the lake with an additional fireplace. The garage has a half bay golf cart garage. Drive your golf cart or walk to the golf course, pool, and tennis court areas. You don't want to miss this spectacular property.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $849,000
