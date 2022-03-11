 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $850,000

HIGH INCOME PRODUCING SHORT-TERM RENTAL FOR SALE! This property features TWO separate homes, functioning independently as income producing vacation rentals. The property is being sold turn-key and completely furnished. Situated just outside of Waco, this stunning 2.46 +/- acre property has all the benefits of country living, while still being conveniently close to everything Waco has to offer. Built in 2017, the main house features 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The open concept kitchen, living, and dining room showcase the natural light brought in by the abundant windows. The farmhouse kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white, shaker-style cabinets, and granite countertops. It’s a chef’s dream with the abundant countertop space and storage make it perfect for all your cooking needs. There are two spacious bedrooms located on the first floor that share a gorgeous bathroom. Upstairs is a massive bedroom suite, with a large walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom. Complete with an over-sized tub and large walk-in shower. The second home comes equipped with a full farmhouse kitchen with top-of-the-line finishes. It boasts 2 full-sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The same style and charm is continued throughout this adorable cabin! The outdoor space is the definition of tranquility. This beautiful entertaining space is made perfect for grilling, enjoying conversations on the spacious patio, or taking in the wildlife. As a bonus, there is a brick oven grill, perfect for pizzas or keeping warm during chilly nights! The property is fully fenced with a barn ready to serve the horses already located on the property. This amazing home will have you earning income right away!

