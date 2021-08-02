3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $90,000

Calling all investors! This home provides a fabulous opportunity to add to your portfolio. It is currently rented at $900 per month. Recent updates include new paint inside and out, new fixtures throughout and new flooring in the kitchen. It also has a new HVAC system. This is also wonderful opportunity for a first time home buyer. Current tenant moving at the end of August. Don't let this one get away. Buyer is responsible for verifying square footage and taxes.