 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $90,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $90,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $90,000

Calling all investors! This home provides a fabulous opportunity to add to your portfolio. It is currently rented at $900 per month. Recent updates include new paint inside and out, new fixtures throughout and new flooring in the kitchen. It also has a new HVAC system. This is also wonderful opportunity for a first time home buyer. Current tenant moving at the end of August. Don't let this one get away. Buyer is responsible for verifying square footage and taxes.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert