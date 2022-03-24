Investor special! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home needs TLC but has great potential for a flip or rental. Traditional floorplan and large fenced backyard. Located just 10 minutes from downtown Waco and Baylor University and convenient to shopping and local attractions. Don't miss your chance at a great investment in the heart of Waco!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $90,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amazon, the Seattle-based giant of online shopping and delivery, confirmed the rumors in October 2020 that a robotic fulfillment center would …
She said killers do not just take the life of the person who gets a funeral. “They destroy the lives of those left here,” Hilliard said. “They tear apart the lives of parents, children, sisters, brothers and friends. We all had to learn how to live all over again, while a part of us is gone.”
A Lubbock investment group has placed 20 acres under contract between Bagby Avenue and Interstate 35, in a 215-acre tract being marketed by Co…
A husband and wife team has purchased Doris Miller Memorial Park in Bellmead with plans to improve the maintenance and standardize the look of the perpetual care cemetery.
Two anchor restaurants, a brewery and retailers may inhabit the former Diversified Product Development building at 10th Street and Webster Ave…
A McLennan County grand jury indicted a Waco woman last week on two domestic assault charges involving an incident with her boyfriend on Valentine's Day.
Police are seeking suspects in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting Sunday in West Waco that caused two people to be hospitalized.
A “strike team” of Waco, Hewitt and Temple firefighters continued Monday to battle a complex of wildfires in Eastland County that has charred …
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
Browsers and buyers packed Spice Village to the brim Friday, visitors stopping at the novelty shop downtown during a wild weekend in Waco that…