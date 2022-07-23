3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $975,000

This beautiful 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home features a spectacular wooded view. This magnificent southern charmed design offers an isolated master suite, and 2 isolate guest suites, each with their own large bathrooms. The home also offers a private office, private den, gourmet kitchen with grand island, custom refrigerator and an open kitchen, dining and living concept with beautiful plank flooring and elaborate cabinetry. A highlight of this home is the open concept design of custom glass doors that open up to the back Lani, with a large stone fireplace and outdoor kitchen complete with grill, sink, and refrigerator that steps down to a beautiful pool/ jacuzzi, and water feature for backyard entertainment. Enjoy this gorgeous .40-acre lot that backs up to a beautiful, wooded area of the Bear Ridge Golf Course and is located in the sought-out community of the Villages at Twin Rivers. The HOA amenities include a community swimming pool (with kiddy pool), tennis courts, covered playground, fitness room, paved walk around the lake and a clubhouse that can be rented for events. The Bear Ridge Golf Course and Barnett's Restaurant are a golf cart ride away. This custom house was built by Kent Garbett in 2018.