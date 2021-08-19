 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $99,900

Investor Special! This home has extreme potential!!! Located just minutes from downtown Waco, Cameron Park, and the Brazos River Suspension Bridge! This listing features two living spaces and has the perfect lay out to be transformed into a multi-family residence or a four bedroom! Bring your investors quick! This client was torn about listing so we have minimal market time. It can be done! Come and get it!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert