3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $99,900

This cozy, cutie presents you the perfect opportunity for an affordable starter home or investment property! Situated on a tree covered lot, this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been lovingly taken care of and offers up a functional layout, roomy kitchen and breakfast area, covered patio, and a large backyard with a storage building and a drive through gate! Numerous, recent upgrades to include new roof (2019), brand new HVAC (2020), new electrical panel (2020), fresh exterior paint (2021), water heater (2017), and an extra 10" of insulation (2017). Easy access to 1-35 and just minutes to downtown Waco, Baylor, and TSTC! This home is the perfect clean slate for you to come in and put your personal touches to. Don't miss your chance on this one!