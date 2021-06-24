 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $99,900

Investor Special!!! Come check out this 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom property located in Waco ISD ready to be restored and made into a beautiful home. Don't miss out on this investors little piece of heaven.

