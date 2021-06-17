 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $99,900

3 bedroom, 1 and a half bath that has been an excellent investment property with long term tenant of 7 years plus. Home features covered front porch, original hardwood floors, separate dining room. Dedicated tenant, opera owner, has paid on time for 7 years. Tenant would love to continue to stay. Priced below market.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert