 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in West - $126,000

3 Bedroom Home in West - $126,000

3 Bedroom Home in West - $126,000

You'll find tons of potential in this charming home in West! 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Attached side carport with large detached room for laundry/office/storage. Additional storage shed in backyard. With a little TLC, this property will provide endless possibilities!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert