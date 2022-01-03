You'll find tons of potential in this charming home in West! 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Attached side carport with large detached room for laundry/office/storage. Additional storage shed in backyard. With a little TLC, this property will provide endless possibilities!
3 Bedroom Home in West - $126,000
