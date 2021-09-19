3 Bedroom Home in West - $175,000

STOP THE SEARCH!!! Don't miss out on this charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with carport. Greet the morning with coffee on the front porch or large deck in back of house. Upon entering this home you will find an open concept in the living room and dining area. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, small island and gas stove-oven. The home has a large laundry room with plenty of space for extra freezer or storage. Carpet and laminate flooring throughout the home. Roof is 4 yrs. old. All new windows were added in 2003 along with a new central air and heat system. Fenced backyard. Great location! This home has been well maintained! BUY this home before it's gone!!