Here is the perfect opportunity to make a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on the edge of downtown West your own! This 2,178 sq-ft house has lots of room for entertaining with a spacious living room, dining room, and den that all flow together nicely. Original hardwood floors in the living room and under the carpet in each bedroom. A covered patio is attached to the rear of the house. Detached storage building in the backyard. Large pecan trees in front and back yards. The roof was put on in 2018. As an added bonus, the 250x40 lot across the street is also included and was previously a garden area. This diamond in the rough is waiting for your personal touches!
3 Bedroom Home in West - $179,000
