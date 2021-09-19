 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in West - $199,000

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled in a great neighborhood! This updated 1960 ranch sits on 2 lots. The kitchen boasts lots of counter and cabinet space. The living area is big enough to put a large dining table and still have plenty of room for living room furniture. The backyard features an above ground pool, storage building, and fenced pet area. You will love the space on this larger lot, the shade from the beautiful trees, and the patio for entertaining. Don’t miss this opportunity!

