3 Bedroom Home in West - $240,000

Check out this LOVELY well designed and built home located just outside city limits in desirable WEST ISD! The inviting open living area concept flows intentionally through dining area to the beautifully designed kitchen complete with granite countertops. The spacious split master bedroom has walk in closet and walk-in master bath shower. Separate laundry room with plenty of extra cabinets and countertop space. Backyard has privacy fence, ample parking space, storage shed and patio. Call today for private showing! View More