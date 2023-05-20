Introducing a stunning brand new single-story home located in the City of West, featuring a spacious 1512 square feet of living space with a modern Kingsley III floorplan and Elevation C. The home boasts a bright and open layout concept, providing ample space for families or individuals to relax and entertain in style. One of the standout features of this beautiful home is the stained concrete flooring that runs throughout the entire house, providing a sleek and contemporary finish that is both durable and easy to maintain. The kitchen is the heart of this home, featuring a large island with a breakfast bar that overlooks the dining and living room spaces. With stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a walk-in pantry, this kitchen is a chef's dream come true. The neutral color painted walls and cabinets, as well as the stained concrete floors, give this home a clean and modern feel. The home is bathed in natural light, with energy-efficient windows providing the perfect balance of light and privacy. The recessed lighting throughout the house also helps to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The bedrooms in this home are spacious, with walk-in closets in each room, and plenty of storage space for all your needs. The primary bedroom is a standout feature of the home, with a spacious walk-in closet and a private bathroom that features two vanity sinks and an oversized shower. The home is designed with energy efficiency in mind, with HVAC, foam insulation, and energy-efficient windows. This home also includes a covered outdoor patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining, as well as a 2-car garage with ample space for parking and storage.