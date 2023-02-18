Lovely *BRAND NEW* 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home in the sought-after city of West! 1512 sq-ft in this Kingsley III Floorplan with Elevation C. Smart open layout with great use of space & private split bedrooms. Large kitchen with island overlooking the family room featuring solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, & stainless-steel appliances. Soft neutral color scheme & stained concrete floors throughout. Primary bedroom offers spacious walk-in closet & private bathroom with two vanity sinks & oversized shower. Home features energy efficient windows, HVAC, & foam insulation. Finished out 2-car garage with opener. Covered back patio. All offered at an affordable price AND can qualify for 0% down. Too many upgrades to list that will have you excited to move into your own brand new home! *Builder to add wooden privacy fence all around back yard.*
3 Bedroom Home in West - $284,400
