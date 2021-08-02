 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in West - $285,000

Charming 3 Bed/ 2 Bath located in West ISD. This home offers an open concept floor plan with lots of features. Equipped with a spacious living room and kitchen, this would make a great place to entertain friends and family. The two guests rooms in the home are located on one side of the home, providing a secluded master bedroom. You won't want to miss out on this one!

