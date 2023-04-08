Lovely *BRAND NEW* 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home in the sought-after city of West! 1608 sq-ft in this Kingsley I Floorplan with Elevation A. Smart open layout with great use of space & private split bedrooms. Large kitchen with island overlooking the family room featuring solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, & stainless-steel appliances. Soft neutral color scheme & stained concrete floors throughout. Primary bedroom offers spacious walk-in closet & private bathroom with two vanity sinks & oversized shower. Home features energy efficient windows, HVAC, & foam insulation. Finished out 2-car garage with opener. Covered back patio. All offered at an affordable price AND can qualify for 0% down. Too many upgrades to list that will have you excited to move into your own brand new home! *Builder to add wooden privacy fence all around back yard.*
3 Bedroom Home in West - $298,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
Even when she takes a job 450 miles away, Waco can’t escape the shadow of Kimberly Duane Mulkey.
Zoo fixtures depart amid strife between zoo supporters, city leadership: Q&A with Johnny Binder & Terri Cox
Waco’s fragmented zoo vision: In-depth Q&A with Johnny Binder and Terri Cox, now departing Cameron Park Zoo after decades of being synonym…
Waco leaders voiced cautious enthusiasm Thursday over a consultant’s vision to reshape downtown Waco with a baseball stadium and cinema comple…
The Waco Police Department has identified the victim of Monday's fatal shooting in the 1800 block of Richter Avenue.
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.