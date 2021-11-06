 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in West - $300,000

Don't miss the opportunity to own this beautiful new construction house in West ISD. Walk in to find a large open living room with a nice granite island and a fireplace. The master bedroom is isolated with double sinks, separate tub and shower. The other two bedrooms have a jack and jill bathroom in between on the opposite side of the house. Other amenities include a covered patio outside and an inside office room.

