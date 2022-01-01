Brand new construction in West ISD! This 1580 sq ft 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home boosts upgraded finishes like oversize marbled floor tile in master bathroom, two toned cabinets in the kitchen, modern fixtures and smart home features. Master suite offers a premium lux bathroom with a double vanity and custom shower as well as ample closet space. Custom cabinets, mudroom, separate utility room and carport workshop provide substantial storage options. Come check out this chic move in ready home today!
3 Bedroom Home in West - $309,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twelve-year-old Menari gave birth to the first baby without trouble on Christmas Eve and was mothering it appropriately, but she was having problems after that, according to a news release.
China Spring QB Major Bowden carried a huge load for the Cougars offense on their way to the Class 4A Division II state championship.
A 63-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash that sent two others to the hospital Tuesday evening in Bellmead, interim Police Chief Yost Za…
The local economy served up quite the smorgasbord in 2021, everything from a new 14-screen Cinemark theater, Czech-themed brewhouse and restau…
Time Manufacturing launched in 1965 as a one-product company in Clifton. Today it employs nearly 500 on Imperial Drive in Waco, more than 2,00…
McLennan County’s active COVID-19 case count and testing positivity rates have almost tripled in the past week as Christmas came and went, and…
The Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans awaits the arrival of Baylor’s Bears and the Ole Miss Rebels for a Saturday evening showdown, pandemic …
The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of East Waco Drive.
The Baylor University bookstore says fans are fawning over “Geaux Gold” gear available ahead of the Sugar Bowl.
The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization’s new director, Mukesh Kumar, said individual infrastructure projects lined up for completion are …