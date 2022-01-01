3 Bedroom Home in West - $309,000

Brand new construction in West ISD! This 1580 sq ft 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home boosts upgraded finishes like oversize marbled floor tile in master bathroom, two toned cabinets in the kitchen, modern fixtures and smart home features. Master suite offers a premium lux bathroom with a double vanity and custom shower as well as ample closet space. Custom cabinets, mudroom, separate utility room and carport workshop provide substantial storage options. Come check out this chic move in ready home today!