Lovely *BRAND NEW* 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home in the sought-after city of West! 1687 sq-ft in this Kingsley II Floorplan with Elevation B. Smart open layout with great use of space & private split bedrooms. Large kitchen with island overlooking the family room featuring solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, & stainless-steel appliances. Soft neutral color scheme & stained concrete floors throughout. Primary bedroom offers spacious walk-in closet & private bathroom with two vanity sinks & oversized shower. Home features energy efficient windows, HVAC, & foam insulation. Finished out 2-car garage with opener. Covered back patio. All offered at an affordable price AND can qualify for 0% down. Too many upgrades to list that will have you excited to move into your own brand new home! *Builder to add wooden privacy fence all around back yard.*
3 Bedroom Home in West - $313,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
Vanessa Rodriguez smiles while savoring the smoky taste mezcal delivers. The Mexican liquor made from agave will play a prominent role in her …
Johnson said he wasn't surprised to learn his longtime home is in the flood plain, but he would be surprised if neighbors would be willing to …
Some Waco-area property owners are crying foul, claiming they paid their local taxes by the Jan. 31 deadline but still face interest and penalties.
The parents and doctor of a baby who died at a Waco day care in 2013 testified Tuesday for the prosecution in the fifth day of testimony in th…
The seventh day of testimony in the murder trial of Marian Fraser brought the defense's only witness to the stand and saw the dismissal of a j…