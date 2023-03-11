Country Living is waiting on you with this "Never Lived in" Double Wide Jessup Manufactured Home. This Home sits on 2.57 Acres with with room to roam , lots of Trees, and a partial Pond. The Home has Three Bedrooms, Two Baths and the Master bedroom is isolated. The Master Bath has a Garden Tub and separate Shower. Large Walk-In Closet provides plenty of space for Clothes and Accessories. Large Living room open to an Island Kitchen, lots of counter space and spacious dining area. This property is partially fenced, has two storage buildings, and a carport. Call to see this wonderful property!