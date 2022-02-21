3 Bedroom Home in West - $324,900

Welcome to West, Texas! This quiet community just North of Waco is conveniently located off I-35. The property at 1009 N Marable has been recently renovated by someone with a track record of exceptional projects. This lovely home greets you with the warmth of wood tones and the crisp exterior design of clean lines – a true mid-century beauty. The naturally flowing floor plan opens into the living space and leads you to the dining and kitchen areas, which are both bathed in natural light. The updated kitchen design maximizes space and maneuverability and is perfect for multiple cooks. The nearby laundry room offers an abundance of storage as well as a folding space and is conveniently located with a door to the backyard as well as the garage. What a perfect place to shrug off your backpack, leave your muddy boots, or even store pet supplies. The beautifully renovated bathrooms will streamline your morning and evening routines with a tiled master shower and separate tub. 1009 N Marable has an updated HVAC and has also been completely re-wired and re-plumbed – drains/vents, water lines, and gas lines. You aren’t just buying a beautiful home - you’re buying peace of mind your home is here to stay!