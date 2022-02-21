Welcome to West, Texas! This quiet community just North of Waco is conveniently located off I-35. The property at 1009 N Marable has been recently renovated by someone with a track record of exceptional projects. This lovely home greets you with the warmth of wood tones and the crisp exterior design of clean lines – a true mid-century beauty. The naturally flowing floor plan opens into the living space and leads you to the dining and kitchen areas, which are both bathed in natural light. The updated kitchen design maximizes space and maneuverability and is perfect for multiple cooks. The nearby laundry room offers an abundance of storage as well as a folding space and is conveniently located with a door to the backyard as well as the garage. What a perfect place to shrug off your backpack, leave your muddy boots, or even store pet supplies. The beautifully renovated bathrooms will streamline your morning and evening routines with a tiled master shower and separate tub. 1009 N Marable has an updated HVAC and has also been completely re-wired and re-plumbed – drains/vents, water lines, and gas lines. You aren’t just buying a beautiful home - you’re buying peace of mind your home is here to stay!
3 Bedroom Home in West - $324,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man who police say robbed and shot a 22-year-old Waco man after luring him to South Waco with a fraudulent social media account was indicted Thursday.
The images confirmed what U.S. and other Western officials have been saying: Russian forces are arrayed within striking distances of Ukraine.
HomeGoods opened Thursday at Central Texas Marketplace, and the crowds around lunchtime were about what one would expect: large. Not since the…
A McLennan County grand jury on Thursday indicted Phillip Dewayne Nichols Jr., 26, in five aggravated robbery indictments in a Jan. 19, 2021, incident in which three employees and two customers were robbed at gunpoint at Richard Karr Motors, 900 W. Loop 340.
When Midway Independent School District opens its new $37.5 million elementary school this August at 700 Ritchie Road, it will anchor of one o…
A Brazos River water right the Waco City Council moved to purchase Tuesday will support further industrial and residential development, accord…
A 19-year-old Woodway man pleaded guilty Thursday to having sex with a 13-year-old girl he met last year on social media.
Midway’s tradition-rich girls’ basketball program didn’t make the playoffs this season. But the Pantherettes might have if Christeen Iwuala ha…
Joe William Moore repeatedly sexually assaulted his ex-wife at gunpoint last year during a violent three-hour ordeal in which he threatened to…
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.