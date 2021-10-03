This lovely property located in West has unlimited potential including a peaceful country setting, wide open spaces, beautiful sunsets with country living yet close to town. You will have plenty of room to roam so bring your horses, livestock and fishing poles! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a large office is situated on just over 3 acres outside of West. This property offers a huge yard, with a large pond stocked with bass, 2 large 40x60 metal shops with electricity that could be barns, work shops or storage. The home offers a large, open living area with a fireplace perfect for gatherings. This home also offers beautiful wood laminate floors throughout and a great floorplan for enertaining. There is a 24x34 - 2 car detached garage with a work shop area next to the home that could transition into an apartment, office or work space. The back yard features a huge covered patio and fenced in back yard . This property is just minutes from the lovely town of West, schools, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-35, 20 minutes to Waco and approximately 1 hour from the DFW area.
3 Bedroom Home in West - $349,000
-
- Updated
