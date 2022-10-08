Brand new construction in West ISD! This 1776 sq ft 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home boosts upgraded finishes like vaulted main living area, oversize marbled floor tile in master bathroom, two toned cabinets in the kitchen, modern fixtures and smart home features. Master suite offers a premium lux bathroom with a double vanity and custom shower as well as ample closet space. Custom cabinets, mudroom, separate utility room and garage workshop provide substantial storage options. Call today to customize this beauty as your own!
3 Bedroom Home in West - $355,200
