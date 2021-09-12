This lovely property located in West has unlimited potential including a peaceful country setting, wide open spaces, beautiful sunsets with country living yet close to town. You will have plenty of room to roam so bring your horses, livestock and fishing poles! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a large office is situated on just over 3 acres outside of West. This property offers a huge yard, with a large pond stocked with bass, 2 large 40x60 metal shops with electricity that could be barns, work shops or storage. The home offers a large, open living area with a fireplace perfect for gatherings. This home also offers beautiful wood laminate floors throughout and a great floorplan for enertaining. There is a 24x34 - 2 car detached garage with a work shop area next to the home that could transition into an apartment, office or work space. The back yard features a huge covered patio and fenced in back yard . This property is just minutes from the lovely town of West, schools, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-35, 20 minutes to Waco and approximately 1 hour from the DFW area.
3 Bedroom Home in West - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco businessman Tom Wright travels Interstate 35 almost weekly, craving the lasagna and the crab fondue at Pignetti’s Italian Restaurant in Temple.
Central Texas Honor Roll: Whose star shined brightest on Friday night? Check out the biggest high school football performances of the week.
Trustees gave the go-ahead to a design of a new, more compact Waco High School that contains two gymnasiums, a 600-seat performing arts auditorium and expanded career education space.
A 38-year-old Hewitt man died after a collision between his motorcycle and an SUV near Aquilla on Friday morning, according to the Texas Depar…
SpaceX is planning a $150 million expansion of its McGregor test facility into a powerhouse churning out enough rockets to make humanity inter…
To say Waco Independent School District, city of Waco and McLennan County officials are juggling lots of balls near North 42nd Street would be…
A pharmacist who admitted stealing medications from a Lorena grocery store pharmacy remains free on bond after his arrest Tuesday by Lorena police.
Angela Radde said she feels blessed she and her family got to say goodbye to her 27-year-old daughter at her hospital bedside, and tries to re…
Another 15 McLennan County residents died of COVID-19 since the last update Friday, bringing the county’s death toll to 563, the Waco-McLennan…
Children and teens accounted for 47% of a record 512 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in McLennan County, as several area school district…