this beautiful home is situated on almost 7 acres, is perfectly located in the countryside with great views of the sunrise, sunsets and gorgeous rolling hills. with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. great school district( West ISD). 1788 Sf, plenty of space for entertaining and living. large bedrooms with walk in closets. large kitchen with loads of cabinet space. Dining area that flows into the living room, beautiful rock fire place. house is set off the road for you to have as much privacy as you want, 3 car metal carport, attached is a large shop for all hobbies, yard extends into the pasture for play, or raising livestock.
3 Bedroom Home in West - $425,000
