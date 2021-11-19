3 Bedroom Home in West - $545,000

That beautiful land you are looking for, found it! This amazing 18 acre property has mature trees, fields, flowers, a creek, some fencing and a breathtaking view!! Your dream porches are here: main house has over 1700 sq ft of porch and guest quarters has over 750 sq ft of porch. Main house has 3 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. It features wood bead board ceilings, large main floor master bedroom suite with walk-in shower, double vanity, large closet and it's own heat/cool zone. Huge dining room for that extra large farm table, kitchen has lots of cabinets, GAS stovetop, solid surface counters and a walk-in pantry and storage nook. Laundry room is the perfect spot to drop shoes and jackets and keep the mess out of the house. So much country charm in this home! The frame of the home is originally an old home from Hubbord and has a fun story. The garage is 31 X 49.7 and features a large workshop area, heat & air, pot bellied stove, air hoist, and plumbed for future bathroom. Apt # 1: 782 sq ft, kitchen, full bathroom, bedroom, living rm, and an office. Apt#2: 701 sq ft studio. All the a/c units are less than a year old, new paint throughout, much of the flooring is new. This is the family game room and has a kitchenette, full bathroom. We invite you to make an appointment today!