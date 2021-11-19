That beautiful land you are looking for, found it! This amazing 18 acre property has mature trees, fields, flowers, a creek, some fencing and a breathtaking view!! Your dream porches are here: main house has over 1700 sq ft of porch and guest quarters has over 750 sq ft of porch. Main house has 3 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. It features wood bead board ceilings, large main floor master bedroom suite with walk-in shower, double vanity, large closet and it's own heat/cool zone. Huge dining room for that extra large farm table, kitchen has lots of cabinets, GAS stovetop, solid surface counters and a walk-in pantry and storage nook. Laundry room is the perfect spot to drop shoes and jackets and keep the mess out of the house. So much country charm in this home! The frame of the home is originally an old home from Hubbord and has a fun story. The garage is 31 X 49.7 and features a large workshop area, heat & air, pot bellied stove, air hoist, and plumbed for future bathroom. Apt # 1: 782 sq ft, kitchen, full bathroom, bedroom, living rm, and an office. Apt#2: 701 sq ft studio. All the a/c units are less than a year old, new paint throughout, much of the flooring is new. This is the family game room and has a kitchenette, full bathroom. We invite you to make an appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in West - $545,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill downtown has everything but parking.
Mike Copeland: Tecovas opening Waco store Friday; Mitchell projects; Building permit roundup; Spending strong
Just in time for holiday spending, Austin-based Tecovas will open its new Waco store Friday at Eighth Street and Washington Avenue.
Joseph Scaramucci has gained an international reputation through his innovative investigations into human and labor trafficking that have put …
A tough year and family health complications will not hold back Alice Tristan from making her Waco home the brightest one in town.
Items stolen from a man’s store the day after he died were among almost $75,000 in stolen property area law enforcement officials recently rec…
The 2021 deer season started off with a bang — lots of them. And just as predicted, hunters are finding big-horned, big-bodied deer that are g…
What restaurants are open Thanksgiving Day around Waco? Where can you get a Thanksgiving dinner to take home? Plan ahead now with this Waco-area guide.
A 46-year-old Houston man was found dead Thursday morning outside a CEFCO gas station in Riesel, police reported.
The federal government could take back rent relief money set aside for McLennan County and other jurisdictions that were too slow to help rent…
It’s going to be a wild final two weeks, and Baylor is thrilled to still be in the Big 12 championship game race.