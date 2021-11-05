3 Bedroom Home in West - $550,000

Welcome to the country where you only have one neighbor, but the conveniences of the city are just minutes away! This oasis comes with 52.5 acres that includes a stocked fishing tank or a great water source for your cattle and horses. There is a seasonal creek that splits into two separate branches midway through the property and holds a bounty of wildlife. There are deer, turkey, dove and an occasional hog that enjoy the coolness of the creek. The 1760+ square foot home has premium vinyl plank flooring throughout, plenty of cabinets and workspace in the kitchen, as well as a spacious laundry room. The garage is equipped with a storm shelter that is rated to withstand even the crazy Texas tornados.